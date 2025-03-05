So, like many of you fine folks, I tuned into President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress last night, March 4, 2025, and—wow—compared to Joe Biden’s sleepy State of the Union snoozefests, it was like upgrading from a beat-up Pinto to a shiny new Tesla. I liked Biden as a guy—sweet old man, probably meant well—but his policies? Yikes. The Democrat Party was obviously the puppet master, yanking his strings while insisting, “No, no, he’s totally in charge!” Sure, and I’m the Queen of England. It was their show, not his, and they ran it into the ground.

Then comes Trump last night, laying it all out like a boss. His speech? All about the American people—real stories, not some lame party script. Take renaming a state park after Laken Riley, that poor girl killed by an illegal immigrant—tied to his shiny new Laken Riley Act, beefing up detention and deportation for dangerous creeps. Republicans went wild, but the Democrats? Oh, they sat there like sour lemons, too cool to clap for unity. Pathetic. Party first, people last—classic loser Democrat move.

Trump flexed his early wins: illegal border crossings tanking in his first month (suck it, open-border libs), reciprocal tariffs kicking in April 2 to stick it to countries ripping us off, and freeing hostages from Hamas—Marc Fogel’s family right there in the gallery, living proof. He torched Biden’s “economic catastrophe” and “inflation nightmare,” promising relief for us working stiffs. But the Democrats? They leapt up like trained seals when he mentioned Ukraine—cheering for more war cash, which Trump rightly called a wasteful dumpster fire. He even zinged “Pocahontas” Elizabeth Warren, and his side ate it up. Beautiful.

The Democrats’ tantrum was peak entertainment. Rep. Al Green (D-TX) couldn’t help himself, screeching about Trump’s election win—boo-hoo—until Speaker Mike Johnson had to play babysitter while Republicans chanted “USA!” Nancy Pelosi, perched in the gallery like some bitter ghost, stared daggers—oh, the irony of a white lady silently scolding a Black man from the party of “diversity.” Meanwhile, some genius Dems waved signs whining that Elon Musk “stole” from people with his DOGE cuts, axing thousands of cushy federal gigs. Trump bragged about it—“America’s back, baby!”—and their waste’s getting the chop. Cry harder, snowflakes.

One Democrat dared to break ranks: Rep. Laura Gillen from Long Island (yeah, I Googled her). She clapped for a kid fighting cancer—aww—defying her party’s Trump-hate hive mind. The rest? Arms crossed, pouting like toddlers, all because it’s *Trump*. If it were some bland GOP suit, they’d probably fake a smile. Nope, they loathe him ‘cause he’s not bowing to their elitist club. He’s a new breed, and they can’t handle it.

Post-speech, the Dems whined that Trump’s just toasting his rich buddies. Oh, please. What about Biden and Kamala’s billionaire sugar daddies? Their fat cats are saints, but Trump’s are Satan? Spare me the sanctimonious garbage. This divide’s a circus—it’s a verbal civil war, and the streets are next. Word is Trump’s motorcade got stalled by protesters—Soros’ minions, maybe? No proof, but I’d kill for footage.

And don’t get me started on their tax obsession. They’ll tax your tips, your Social Security, your house, your car—my wife and I scrape by on $90,000 a year, and they’re picking our pockets like it’s a sport. Fraud? They’re cool with that too—Stacey Abrams raked in $2 billion for “voting rights,” a grift Trump nailed perfectly. Watch the replay, folks. If you think these Democrat clowns have your back, you’re delusional. I was a Dem in high school—dumb as a bag of hammers back then. Took me years to ditch the Kool-Aid. Voted Bush in my 30s—character and promises beat party loyalty any day. Skipped 2008—McCain and Obama both made me gag.

We’re at the brink, people. Trump’s spot-on: ditch endless wars like Ukraine and focus on us, like before the world wars when Democrats like Roosevelt poked Japan ‘til Pearl Harbor blew up in our faces. Meddling’s their game, and history’s laughing. Last night, the Dems booed regular folks’ stories and cheered for war—disgraceful. Midterms can’t come soon enough to spank these losers. They’re fanning the flames, and it’s on us to douse ‘em.